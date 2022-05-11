Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s crime thriller titled 'Gumraah'

PTI May 11, 2022 13:21 IST

PTI May 11, 2022 13:21 IST

The movie is the the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit ‘Thadam,’ which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur

The movie is the the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit ‘Thadam,’ which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller film has been titled "Gumraah", the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie is the the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit "Thadam", which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. Based on true events, the crime thriller features Kapur in a double role while Thakur, last seen in "Jersey", will play a cop. Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, "Gumraah" is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. "Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal Thakur, who has kick started the second schedule in Mumbai. Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon," a statement by the makers read. "Thadam" followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other.



Our code of editorial values