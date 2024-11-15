ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi Shankar to make her Telugu debut with Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ ‘Bhairavam’

Published - November 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST

‘Bhairavam’ is the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film ‘Garudan’ starring Soori and Sasikumar

The Hindu Bureau

Aditi Shankar’s first look from ‘Bhairavam’ | Photo Credit: @DirVijayK/X

It looks like Aditi Shankar is following her father’s footsteps! The veteran filmmaker Shankar is all set to make his Telugu debut with Game Changer which is slated to release for Sankranti. Now, it’s known that Aditi will also be making her Telugu debut.

Aditi is playing the lead in Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam, the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film, Garudan. The makers took to social media to share the news along with her first look poster.

Aditi plays the character Vennela in this action thriller which also stars Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith. From the first look, it’s evident that she’s a milk-seller.

Bhairavam is written and directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by KK Radhamohan’s Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film’s technical crew includes music composer Sricharan Pakala, production designer Brahma Kadali and cinematographer Hari Vedantam. 

