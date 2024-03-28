Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth get engaged

On Thursday, actors Aditi and Siddharth posted a picture together on Instagram to confirm their engagement

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged on Wednesday. Reports of the duo getting married were doing rounds on social media on Wednesday, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors. On Thursday, the two actors posted a picture together on Instagram to confirm their engagement. ALSO READ ‘Takkar’ movie review: A fantastic Siddharth gets wasted in this middling mishmash of action and romance

Aditi skipped the release-date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday. Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaaralso stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. It will premiere on Netflix on May 1. Meanwhile, Siddharth, who starred and produced the acclaimed Tamil film Chithha, is awaiting the release of Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. The film is a sequel to Shankar’s 1996 hit original, Indian.

(With inputs from PTI).

