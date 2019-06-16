‘Adithya Varma’ teaser: Dhruv Vikram shines in this Arjun Reddy remake

The teaser of Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is finally here. The project will see actor Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram making his debut. An earlier version titled Varmaa was scrapped by makers E4 Entertainment due to differences with director Bala, and re-shot with a completely new set of technicians, retaining only Dhruv and Arjun Reddy's music director Radhan.



Adithya Varma has been directed by Gireesaya, who was the assistant director for Arjun Reddy. The movie stars debutants Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu, along with actress Priya Anand reprising the role of Jia Sharma from the original.



The teaser promises a faithful replica of the original, which was widely regarded by fans as a cult movie. Dhruv will reprise the role of a non-conformist medical student and doctor, played by Vijay Devarakonda in the original.



The movie will see Ravi K Chandran helming the camera, production design by Suresh Selvarajan, costume design by Eka Lakhani and editing by Vivek Harshan.