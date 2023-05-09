‘Adipurush’ trailer: Prabhas battles for righteousness in Ramayana retelling

May 09, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The trailer of Prabhas’ much-anticipated historical epic Adipurush was released by the makers today. The film, directed by Om Raut, is slated to release worldwide on June 16.

A big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, a character based on Lord Ram. It also features Kriti Sanon as Janaki (based on Sita), Saif Ali Khan as the 10-headed demon king called Lankesh (Raavan), and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

Adipurush has been plagued by controversies since the release of the teaser, which was met with severe criticism, especially for its poor VFX. Post the release, many even called for a boycott of the film stating that it hurt religious sentiments. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned the makers of the film of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the ‘wrong’ way were not removed. The Vishva Hindu Parishad raised objections to the portrayal of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Ravana in the teaser, claiming that it “ridiculed Hindu society.” The organisation also warned that the film would not be allowed to be screened in theatres.

Following this, the film, which was initially slated to release on January 12, was postponed to June 16. Om Raut said that the team needed time to present a “complete visual experience” to the viewers.

Notably, it was announced last month that the film will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, three days before its release in India.

Produced by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX.