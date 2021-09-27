‘Adipurush’ sets August 11, 2022 release date, clashes with ‘Raksha Bandhan’

27 September 2021 15:15 IST

Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film is an adaptation of the epic tale of ‘Ramayana’

The epic drama Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022, confirmed its makers.

Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film which is an adaptation of the Ramayana, will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan have been cast as Sita and Ravana respectively. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

Meanwhile, Anand L Rai’s Raskha Bandhan film also stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar, and is billed as a comedy-drama.

Several Hindi film have announced theatrical release dates over the last couple of days, such as Prithviraj, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sooryavanshi, 83 and Shamshera among others.