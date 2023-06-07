ADVERTISEMENT

‘Adipurush’ final trailer: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan do battle in CG spectacle

June 07, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Ahead of its June 16 release, the makers launched the final trailer of ‘Adipurush’ at a grand event in Tirupati

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the final trailer for ‘Adipurush’

The final trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush was launched at a grand event in Tirupati on Tuesday, with thousands of fans reportedly in attendance. The film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana.

ALSO READ
‘Adipurush’ trailer: Prabhas battles for righteousness in ‘Ramayana’ retelling

The new trailer exhibits the grand sweep of the mythological battle between ‘good and evil’. It begins with Lankesh (based on Ravana), disguised as a mendicant sage, abducting Janaki (Sita). It then details Raghava’s (Ram) long and arduous search for his wife, culminating in an epic, computer-generated battle between the armies of the Vanaras and the Rakshasas.

Before unveiling the trailer, the makers of Adipurush sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple in Tirupati.

Also Read: Seeing the past from the prism of the present: On ‘Adipurush’ and more

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch event, director Om Raut requested the makers to reserve one seat in each theatre screening the film for Lord Hanuman. “My mother says that wherever Ramayan is being played, Hanuman will be present there,” Raut was quoted as saying by India Today. “I am requesting Bhushan (Kumar, producer) sir, Anil (Thadani, distributor) sir and all the producers to leave one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman. Everywhere in the world where Adipurush is being screened, I request to keep one seat. He [Hanuman] will come. Please sir.”

ALSO READ
Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

A teaser of Adipurush was earlier criticized for its sub-par visual effects, delaying the film’s release. The makers released a trailer, with updated visuals, in May this year.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US