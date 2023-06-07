‘Adipurush’ final trailer: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan do battle in CG spectacle

June 07, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

The final trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush was launched at a grand event in Tirupati on Tuesday, with thousands of fans reportedly in attendance. The film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana.

The new trailer exhibits the grand sweep of the mythological battle between ‘good and evil’. It begins with Lankesh (based on Ravana), disguised as a mendicant sage, abducting Janaki (Sita). It then details Raghava’s (Ram) long and arduous search for his wife, culminating in an epic, computer-generated battle between the armies of the Vanaras and the Rakshasas.

Before unveiling the trailer, the makers of Adipurush sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple in Tirupati.

Speaking at the launch event, director Om Raut requested the makers to reserve one seat in each theatre screening the film for Lord Hanuman. “My mother says that wherever Ramayan is being played, Hanuman will be present there,” Raut was quoted as saying by India Today. “I am requesting Bhushan (Kumar, producer) sir, Anil (Thadani, distributor) sir and all the producers to leave one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman. Everywhere in the world where Adipurush is being screened, I request to keep one seat. He [Hanuman] will come. Please sir.”

A teaser of Adipurush was earlier criticized for its sub-par visual effects, delaying the film’s release. The makers released a trailer, with updated visuals, in May this year.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.