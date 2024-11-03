ADVERTISEMENT

‘Adhirshtasaali’: First look of Madhavan’s next, directed by Mithran R Jawahar, out

Published - November 03, 2024 11:53 am IST

Billed as a fantasy drama, the film features Madonna Sebastian, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sai Dhansika, and Jagan among others

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Adhirshtasaali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look of Adhirshtasaali, actor Madhavan’s upcoming Tamil film with Thiruchitrambalam-maker Mithran R Jawahar, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday (November 3, 2024)

Madhavan took to his official X handle to announce the news.

Billed as a fantasy drama, the film’s cast features Madonna Sebastian, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sai Dhansika, Jagan, Niroop NK, Upasana RC, Mathew Varghese, Udhay Mahesh, KSG Venkatesh, and Ravi Prakash among others.

According to a press release from the makers, the film which wrapped shoot recently, was shot extensively in elegant locations in Scotland — in Forth Bridge and in Dean Village and Victoria Street in Edinburgh

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Adhirshtasaali has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and editing by M Thiyagarajan. Sharmila, Reka Vikki and Manoj Mulki produce the film under their AA Media Corporation banner.

Notably, Madhavan will also be seen in Amriki Pandit alongside Manju Warrier. He also has the Tamil film Testalongside Nayanthara and his Ayudha Ezhuthu co-stars Siddharth and Meera Jasmine.

