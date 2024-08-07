ADVERTISEMENT

‘Adharma Kadhaigal’ teaser: Vetri, Sakshi Agarwal, Ammu Abirami, and more star in ‘an anthology of revenge’

Published - August 07, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Also starring Divya Duraisami and Sunil Reddy in the lead roles, the film releases in theatres on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

Vetri, Ammu Abirami, Sakshi Agarwal, and Divya Duraisami in stills from ‘Adharma Kadhaigal’ | Photo Credit: Divo Music/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil anthology, Adharma Kadhaigal, was released by the makers on Tuesday (August 6, 2024). Written and directed by Kamaraj Vel, the film stars Vetri, Sakshi Agarwal, Ammu Abirami, Divya Duraisami, and Sunil Reddy in the lead roles.

Said to be an anthology of revenge, the teaser begins with a voiceover on the evergoing war between the right and the wrong. We then see glimpses into stories that show the powerless hit back at those who abuse their power. The teaser promises an assortment of intense, violent stories.

The cast of Adharma Kadhaigal also features Poo Ramu, Valavan, Sri Deva, Pooja Vaidhyanath, Dsr. Srinivasan, Thidiyan, Dharshan, and others.

With music scored by A. R. Raihanah, S. N. Arunagiri, Harish Arjun, and Charan Kumar, the film has cinematography by KK, MS Barani, Rajiv Rajendran, and Jebin Rejinald. Nagooran Ramachandran, Satesh Kurasowa, Mahendran Ganesan, and E Gopalakrishnan are in charge of the editing.

Apart from helming the film, Kamaraj also produces Adharma Kadhaigal under the banner of Big Bang Movies. The film is set to release in theatres on August 23, alongside PS Vinothraj’s Kottukkaali and Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai.

