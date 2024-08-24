ADVERTISEMENT

‘Adbhut’ Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a detective trying to crack an abnormal case in Sabbir Khan’s horror flick

Updated - August 24, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 04:24 pm IST

‘Adbhut’ also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra

The Hindu Bureau

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from ‘Adbhut’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMAX/YouTube

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Adbhut have released the film’s trailer on Saturday. Written and helmed by Sabbir Khan of Heropanti and Munna Michael fame, the film also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra. The movie marks Khan’s return to direction after 2022’s Nikamma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui interview: On ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ and being inspired by Malayalam cinema

The trailer introduces us to a couple moving into a new apartment where supernatural happenings unfold and it’s up to the detective, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films produce Abdhut. The film’s cinematography is by Binod Pradhan and the editing is by Manan Sagar. Adbhut is set for a direct-to-television release and will premiere on Sony Max at 8 PM on September 15. The film is later expected to hit streaming on SonyLIV though an official confirmation is yet to be confirmed.

Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas’ role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; Director Nag Ashwin reacts

Watch the trailer of Adbhut here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US