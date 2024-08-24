GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Adbhut’ Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a detective trying to crack an abnormal case in Sabbir Khan’s horror flick

‘Adbhut’ also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra

Updated - August 24, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from ‘Adbhut’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from ‘Adbhut’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMAX/YouTube

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Adbhut have released the film’s trailer on Saturday. Written and helmed by Sabbir Khan of Heropanti and Munna Michael fame, the film also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra. The movie marks Khan’s return to direction after 2022’s Nikamma.

The trailer introduces us to a couple moving into a new apartment where supernatural happenings unfold and it’s up to the detective, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films produce Abdhut. The film’s cinematography is by Binod Pradhan and the editing is by Manan Sagar. Adbhut is set for a direct-to-television release and will premiere on Sony Max at 8 PM on September 15. The film is later expected to hit streaming on SonyLIV though an official confirmation is yet to be confirmed.

Watch the trailer of Adbhut here:

