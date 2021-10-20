Adarsh Gourav on working with Meryl Streep, Kit Harington in ‘Extrapolations’: It’s truly rewarding

The drama series tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale

Actor Adarsh Gourav on Wednesday said he is grateful about collaborating with the “best in the business” as he gears up to star alongside Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer in Scott Z Burns’ climate change anthology “Extrapolations”.

The drama series tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.

The Apple TV Plus show’s star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs, reported Deadline.

Gourav, the breakout star of “The White Tiger”, said he is over the moon about starring in “Extrapolation”.

“This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business,” the 27-year-old actor said in a statement.

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

Gourav recently flew to New York, where the show is expected to go into production.

The actor, who was nominated for the leading actor BAFTA for the Netflix film “The White Tiger”, will play Gaurav, a driver for hire on the show.

“I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars and now to be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with the realities of today,” he added.

Gourav will wrap the project before heading back to India to start work on his next, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”, a film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On “Extrapolations”, Burns serves as writer, director and executive producer. Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res has produced the series.

Streep’s role has not been disclosed, but Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer. “Eternals” co-stars Harington and Chan will play Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, and Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, respectively.

“Friends” alum Schwimmer will play the role of Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter and another best actor BAFTA nominee Rahim (”The Mauritanian”) stars as Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss.

“Perry Mason” star Rhys essays the role of Junior, a real estate developer, with Diggs of “Hamilton” fame starring as Marshall Zucker, a rabbi in South Florida.

Talking about “Extrapolation”, Burns said, “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together — and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain. These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer are also attached to executive produce the series.