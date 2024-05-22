Adam Wingard not returning for ‘Godzilla x Kong: New Empire’ follow-up

Filmmaker Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct the next entry in Legendary’s hit MonsterVerse movies. Wingard directed two installments of the franchise Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: New Empire (2024), which turned out to be humongous hits at the global box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker exited the franchise on amicable terms as the reason stemmed from timing issues. Insiders told the outlet that the door remains open for Wingard's return in future.

Legendary's Monsterverse franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, which was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: New Empire saw Godzilla and Kong uniting to stop a tyrannical leader and his frost-breathing monster from invading the Earth's surface.

The movie, which earned over USD 560 million worldwide, featured an ensemble cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

