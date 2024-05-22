ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Wingard not returning for ‘Godzilla x Kong: New Empire’ follow-up

Published - May 22, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Filmmaker Adam Wingard has exited the MonsterVerse franchise after directing two successful ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ films, leaving door open for return

PTI

Adam Wingard. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Filmmaker Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct the next entry in Legendary’s hit MonsterVerse movies. Wingard directed two installments of the franchise Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: New Empire (2024), which turned out to be humongous hits at the global box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ review: The Titans deliver, the film... not so much

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker exited the franchise on amicable terms as the reason stemmed from timing issues. Insiders told the outlet that the door remains open for Wingard's return in future.

Legendary's Monsterverse franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, which was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ crosses the 100 crore mark in India

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: New Empire saw Godzilla and Kong uniting to stop a tyrannical leader and his frost-breathing monster from invading the Earth's surface.

Next Godzilla/Kong movie to be penned by ‘Shang-Chi’ screenwriter Dave Callaham for Legendary

The movie, which earned over USD 560 million worldwide, featured an ensemble cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US