GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Adam Wingard not returning for ‘Godzilla x Kong: New Empire’ follow-up

Filmmaker Adam Wingard has exited the MonsterVerse franchise after directing two successful ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ films, leaving door open for return

Published - May 22, 2024 12:34 pm IST

PTI
Adam Wingard.

Adam Wingard. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Filmmaker Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct the next entry in Legendary’s hit MonsterVerse movies. Wingard directed two installments of the franchise Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: New Empire (2024), which turned out to be humongous hits at the global box office.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ review: The Titans deliver, the film... not so much

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker exited the franchise on amicable terms as the reason stemmed from timing issues. Insiders told the outlet that the door remains open for Wingard's return in future.

Legendary's Monsterverse franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, which was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

ALSO READ:‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ crosses the 100 crore mark in India

Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: New Empire saw Godzilla and Kong uniting to stop a tyrannical leader and his frost-breathing monster from invading the Earth's surface.

Next Godzilla/Kong movie to be penned by ‘Shang-Chi’ screenwriter Dave Callaham for Legendary

The movie, which earned over USD 560 million worldwide, featured an ensemble cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.