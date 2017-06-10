Adam West, who played Batman in 1960's TV series, dies at age 88

Actor Adam West, best known for playing Batman in the kitschy 1960's Batman television series, has died at age 88, Variety reported on Saturday.

Mr. West died on Friday evening after a struggle with leukemia, according to a family statement.

He was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the cartoon superhero that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement, reported Variety.

His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.