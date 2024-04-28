Adam Scott to direct thriller ‘Double Booked’ starring Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, and Alexandra Daddario

April 28, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Emmy-nominated actor Adam Scott, renowned for his role in the hit Apple TV’s Severance, is gearing up to step into the director’s chair for the first time with his upcoming feature film, Double Booked. Joining him in the ensemble cast are stars Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, and Alexandra Daddario.

Double Booked follows the story of a successful self-help writer, portrayed by Scott, and his pregnant wife, played by Beetz, as they plan a weekend retreat at a secluded lodge. However, their plans take a turn when they encounter another couple, played by Brown and Daddario, upon arrival. Trapped together by a blizzard, what starts as a seemingly innocent encounter soon unravels into a tale of deception with potentially deadly consequences.

The project has attracted industry attention, with Protagonist Pictures launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market. Penned by David Levinson and produced by a team including Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop expressed confidence in the film’s ability to engage viewers, highlighting Scott’s directorial debut and the strong ensemble cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.