GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Adam Scott to direct thriller ‘Double Booked’ starring Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, and Alexandra Daddario

‘Double Booked’ follows the story of a successful self-help writer, portrayed by Scott, and his pregnant wife, played by Beetz, as they plan a weekend retreat at a secluded lodge

April 28, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adam Scott, Zazie Beats, Sterling K. Brown and Alexandra Daddario

Adam Scott, Zazie Beats, Sterling K. Brown and Alexandra Daddario

Emmy-nominated actor Adam Scott, renowned for his role in the hit Apple TV’s Severance, is gearing up to step into the director’s chair for the first time with his upcoming feature film, Double Booked. Joining him in the ensemble cast are stars Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, and Alexandra Daddario.

‘Severance’ review: Corporate hell meets dystopian sci-fi in thrilling workplace drama

Double Booked follows the story of a successful self-help writer, portrayed by Scott, and his pregnant wife, played by Beetz, as they plan a weekend retreat at a secluded lodge. However, their plans take a turn when they encounter another couple, played by Brown and Daddario, upon arrival. Trapped together by a blizzard, what starts as a seemingly innocent encounter soon unravels into a tale of deception with potentially deadly consequences.

The project has attracted industry attention, with Protagonist Pictures launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market. Penned by David Levinson and produced by a team including Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop expressed confidence in the film’s ability to engage viewers, highlighting Scott’s directorial debut and the strong ensemble cast.

‘Mission Impossible’ casts ‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman for next film

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.