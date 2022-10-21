Adam Sandler, Safdie Brothers reuniting for new movie

The trio is reuniting for a follow-up to their 2019 hit ‘Uncut Gems’

PTI
October 21, 2022 11:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

This image released by A24 shows Adam Sandler in a scene from ‘Uncut Gems’

Adam Sandler and filmmaker duo Josh and Benny Safdie are reuniting for a follow-up to their 2019 hit "Uncut Gems".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Netflix has come aboard to produce and distribute the project.

The details of the new movie have been kept under wraps but the team plans to shoot it in 2023.

Sandler told Vanity Fair in a recent interview that the new movie will be just as intense as "Uncut Gems".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Once that Safdie Brothers movie starts — and I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time.

"I see how hard (Josh and Benny Safdie) work, and just like when I’m working on my comedies with my friends, it means a lot to us. Every joke means a lot. The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them, every frame of the movie means a lot. So I don’t want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much," Sandler had said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Uncut Gems", which generated strong Oscar buzz for Sandler when it released in 2019, featured the actor as a jewellery store owner and gambler, who must find a way to pay off his debts before it’s too late.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app