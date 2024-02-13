GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adam Sandler joins Josh Safdie for a Netflix comedy special

This is Sandler’s second comedy special with Netflix, after the 2018 set ‘100% Fresh’

February 13, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler. | Photo Credit: adamsandler and kfcyumcenter/Instagram

Adam Sandler is set to be a part of a Netflix comedy special, to be directed by Josh Safdie. This is Sandler’s second comedy special with Netflix, after the 2018 set 100% Fresh.

Sandler had earlier collaborated with Safdie and his brother Benny Safdie for Uncut Gems. The actor worked with the Safdie brothers in the 2020 short film Goldman v Silverman.

Sandler’s previous works for Netflix include Leo (2023), You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and Hustle (2022). Apart from his works with Sandler, Josh Safdie’s other projects include Daddy Longlegs, and Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson. Josh Safdie co-directed both the movies with his brother, Benny.

