Adam McKay’s ‘Average Height, Average Build’, starring Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr, acquired by Netflix

May 01, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Streaming platform Netflix and Adam McKay are teaming up again for the director's next feature comedy, titled Average Height, Average Build.

The film, a follow-up to his 2021 Netflix apocalypse comedy Don’t Look Up, stars Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr, Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler.

According to Deadline, McKay has penned the script and apart from directing he will also produce the movie under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

Pattinson will play a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Downey’s role is a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trial now that he’s hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives, the official plotline reads.

Makers have not yet finalised the release date for the film.