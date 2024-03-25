Adam Driver says his ‘Megalopolis’ character is inspired by director Francis Ford Coppola

March 25, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

The upcoming sci-fi epic is Coppola's passion project, which he has also self-financed

Actor Adam Driver, who is leading Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film Megalopolis, says his character's traits are quite similar to the writer-director himself. The upcoming sci-fi epic is Coppola's passion project, which he has also self-financed.

Megalopolis is believed to be set in a futuristic city much like the Roman Empire and follows an architect named Caesar (Driver), who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster. According to the 40-year-old, Caesar's struggles and philosophy mirror Coppola's.

“He’s a visionary. He’s very much Francis in a way, where he’s investigated every way how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me and one that reflects Francis,” Driver told The Face magazine.