Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel cast in Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megapolis'
The director, known for classics like ‘The Godfather’ trilogy and ‘Apocalypse Now,’ will write and direct the project, which has been in the making for the past 20 years
Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has set a star-studded cast of Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight for his latest feature film "Megapolis".
The director, known for classics like "The Godfather" trilogy, "Apocalypse Now" and "The Conversation", will write and direct the project, which has been in the making for the past 20 years.
The logline for the film reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.” Coppola is independently producing the movie, which is budgeted at just under USD 100 million.
The veteran filmmaker's last directorial efforts was 2011's horror movie "Twixt", starring Val Kilmer, Bruce Dern and Elle Fanning.
