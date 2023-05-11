ADVERTISEMENT

Adah Sharma to play cop in Shreyas Talpade’s ‘The Game of Girgit’

May 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The film is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became extremely popular amongst the youngsters in recent times

PTI

Adah Sharma | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Actor Adah Sharma has boarded the cast of the Shreyas Talpade-starrer “The Game of Girgit”, the makers announced Thursday.

The upcoming thriller is produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd, and directed by Vishal Pandya of “Hate Story 2” fame.

ALSO READ
‘The Kerala Story’ movie review: Adah Sharma’s performance marred by half-truths and an emotionally exploitative gaze

According to the makers, “The Game of Girgit” is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became extremely popular amongst the youngsters in recent times.

Also called the "Blue Whale Challenge", it is an Internet "game" allegedly comprising a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators during a 50-day period, with the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharma, most recently seen in the controversial film “The Kerala Story”, said it is exciting to play a cop on screen.

"I've played a cop before in ‘Commando’ and the role of Bhavana Reddy got very popular. This role of Gayatri Bhargav is a very different cop. It's fun to play a cop but differently this time,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

Talpade, who plays an app developer in "The Game of Girgit", said he was fascinated with the plot of the film.

"I’m looking forward to this journey. It also has a powerful message that we strongly feel should reach the audiences, especially the kids and the youngsters of the nation,” the “Iqbal” star added.

“The Game of Girgit” is a story of today’s generation, who are unaware of the consequences of sharing details about their private life on mobile phone apps, said director Pandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US