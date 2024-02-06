Adah Sharma-starrer 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' teaser unveiled

February 06, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming drama film Bastar- The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma unveiled the film's official teaser on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Adah shared the teaser.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan. The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

Shah and Sudipto had earlier collaborated on The Kerala Story. Meanwhile, Adah will be seen opposite Sunil Grover in the web show Sunflower Season 2.

Watch the teaser of Bastar- The Naxal Story here:

