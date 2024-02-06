ADVERTISEMENT

Adah Sharma-starrer 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' teaser unveiled

February 06, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen had earlier collaborated on ‘The Kerala Story’

ANI

Poster of ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Makers of the upcoming drama film Bastar- The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma unveiled the film's official teaser on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Adah shared the teaser.

ALSO READ
Adah Sharma to play cop in Shreyas Talpade’s ‘The Game of Girgit’
ALSO READ
Movie 'The Kerala Story' an attempt to destroy state's communal harmony: Ruling CPI(M), opposition Congress

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan. The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

Shah and Sudipto had earlier collaborated on The Kerala Story. Meanwhile, Adah will be seen opposite Sunil Grover in the web show Sunflower Season 2.

Watch the teaser of Bastar- The Naxal Story here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US