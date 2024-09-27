ADVERTISEMENT

British actress Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and 'Downton Abbey,' passes away

Updated - September 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST - London

Maggie Smith was frequently rated the preeminent British actress of a generation which included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench

British actress Dame Maggie Smith poses in London in 2015. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey” and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday (September 27, 2024). She was 89.

Smith’s sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, said in a statement that Smith died early Friday in a London hospital.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they said in a statement issued through publicist Clair Dobbs.

Smith was frequently rated the preeminent British woman actor of a generation that included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench.

“Jean Brodie” brought her the Academy Award for best actress and the British Academy (BAFTA) award as well in 1969. She added a supporting actress Oscar for “California Suite” in 1978.

