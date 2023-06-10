ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engaged

June 10, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by their family members including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

The Hindu Bureau

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi who worked together in the Telugu films Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH and have been reportedly dating for a few years, got formally engaged at an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on June 9. The immediate family members of both the actors attended the ceremony, including Varun’s uncles Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind, cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej at their engagement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Varun shared images from the engagement ceremony and captioned them ‘Found my Lav’. On his Instagram story, Allu Arjun shared a throwback video of his father, producer Allu Aravind, appreciating Lavanya’s Telugu at an event and stating that the actor who had learnt to speak Telugu, should consider finding a Telugu boy and getting married in the Telugu States. The video has been circulated widely on social media ever since. 

Lavanya, who hails from Dehradun, made her debut in Telugu cinema with the 2012 romance drama Andala Rakshasi directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, co-starring Naveen Chandra and Rahul Ravindran. Varun made his debut with director Krish Jagarlamudi’s period drama Kanche.

