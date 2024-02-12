ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Asif Ali’s next goes on floors

February 12, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The upcoming film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim and Anagha in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

A click from the pooja ceremony of actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Asif Ali’s upcoming film. | Photo Credit: Ashiq Usman/Facebook

Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Asif Ali’s upcoming film kick-started production today with a pooja ceremony. The yet-untitled film is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar.

With a script written by Aji Peter Thankam, the upcoming film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim and Anagha in the lead. It is to be noted that Soubin was initially roped in to star alongside Asif, and was later replaced by Suraj.

With music scored by Gopi Sundar, the upcoming film will have cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Ashiq Usman is producing the film under his Ashiq Usman Productions banner.

Last seen in A Ranjith Cinema, Asif Ali has Rohit VS’s Tiki Taka, Thalavan, Level Cross and Kishkintha Kaandam among other projects coming up. Suraj has Grrr, Madhuvidhu, Professor Dinkan and more in his pipeline.

CONNECT WITH US