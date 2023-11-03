HamberMenu
Actors’ Strike | The final ‘Yellowstone’ episodes delayed until until late 2024

The final episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ starring Kevin Costner, will air in November 2024, a delay of a year

November 03, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

AP
Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ | Photo Credit: Twitter

The long-awaited final installlment of Yellowstone — featuring Kevin Costner ’s final episodes — has been delayed until November 2024, the Paramount Network announced on Thursday. Originally scheduled to return this month, Paramount says production was delayed by this year's strikes by actors and screenwriters. The first half of the fifth season debuted in November 2022.

Paramount also announced two spin-offs, a prequel tentatively called 1944 and a sequel to the current series, called 2024. There's no word yet on any casting for either series.

Yellowstone has been a phenomenon for Paramount Network. The premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people, more than for any other scripted series airing at the time. CBS also began airing Yellowstone from the beginning this fall to help fill out its primetime schedule due to the strikes, and 21.6 million people tuned in to season one. It’s now begun airing season two.

Yellowstone is a contemporary Western drama that follows the Duttons, a wealthy family in Montana that owns the largest ranch in the United States. Its patriarch is John Dutton III, played by Costner. It’s created by Taylor Sheridan.

