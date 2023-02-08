ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get married

February 08, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:52 am IST

The actors opted for Manish Malhotra creations for their special day, as the bride wore a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom coordinated in dust gold sherwani and saafa

PTI

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

The duo tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends at the Suryagarh Palace.

They shared the news on their respective social media pages.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sidharth and Kiara opted for Manish Malhotra creations for their special day. The bride wore a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom coordinated in dust gold sherwani and saafa.

From the Hindi film industry, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla with husband Jai Mehta attended the wedding ceremony.

The actors, who worked together on 2021's acclaimed film "Shershaah", kept their relationship private ever since they started dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US