Actors Sandra Hüller, Willem Dafoe to star in ‘Late Flame’

May 07, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

‘Diane’ director Kent Jones will helm the movie from a script by ‘May December’ scribe Samy Burch

PTI

Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes

Oscar-nominated actors Sandra Hüller and Willem Dafoe are set to feature together in the upcoming movie Late Fame.

Kent Jones, who made his feature directorial debut with 2018's Diane, will helm the movie from a script by May December scribe Samy Burch. It will be produced by Killer Films.

Late Flame follows the story of Ed Saxberger (Dafoe), who wrote a book of poetry a long time ago that no one ever cared about. When a group of young artists rediscover his work, he must reassess his genius.

“The wild card in the group is Gloria (Hüller), a talented and mercurial theatre actress who toys with affections and who is all set to be admired by Saxberger, this legendary figure from a gritty New York golden age,” according to the official synopsis.

The shooting for the film, which will be produced by Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon for Killer Films, will start in New York City soon.

Messi, the dog in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, is getting a show

Huller, 46, was recently seen in two Oscar-nominated movies -- Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall.The Zone of Interest had won the Oscar for best international feature at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Dafoe has been nominated four times at the Oscars. He earned nods for his performances in At Eternity’s Gate, Platoon, Shadow Of The Vampire and The Florida Project.

