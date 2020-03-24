Actors urge viewers to break the COVID-19 chain

The Indian Institute of Family Welfare and Health, Telangana, has come up with a series of COVID-19 awareness videos, to urge citizens to follow precautionary measures with all seriousness.

Telugu film actors Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, P Navdeep, Eesha Rebba, Adivi Sesh, Nikhil Siddhartha, Niharika Konidela, Rahul Ravindran and Sudheer Babu are among those who’ve featured in this campaign.

The video messages posted on Twitter by these actors and on Instagram (@IIHFW Telangana) highlight the multiple aspects one needs to follow in the lockdown period — stay at home, step out only if absolutely necessary, and ensure enhanced hygiene.

Rana Daggubati in a screenshot of the awareness video

Navdeep calls this period a test of our compassion, and urges viewers to give their domestic staff paid holidays so that they too can stay home, safe.

Adivi Sesh focuses on why the young, who think they have higher immunity levels and are invincible, should also stay at home and not unwittingly become carriers of COVID-29 and thereby put children and elderly at home at risk.

The IIHFW Instagram account also has suggestions on how to spend the lockdown period creatively, without giving in to boredom — write a poem, learn something new, listen to music, watch movies or read, but definitely stay home to break the chain, and say no to visitors.

On Sunday, to coincide with the Janata Curfew, 28 Telugu film personalities had a relay 30-minute Instagram live session each, to engage with followers and talk about COVID-19 as well as infuse light-hearted creative banter to tide over the tough phase.