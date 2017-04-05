Love is in the air

If it was ‘Nayagan’ for Kamal Haasan, it is ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ for Karthi. “Mani sir sat with me for two hours to convince me to remove the moustache. It has been one of my identities right from Paruthiveeran. I know what it is to work with Mani sir. If he says so, he has a valid point. For me, Surya’s ‘Varanam Ayiram’ is a big inspiration,” says Karthi.

Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic thriller and it revolves around the life of fighter pilot. “I met lot of fighter pilots and heard their breathtaking experiences. They risk their lives for our well being. Not many understand the risks involved. I suggested Surya for this meaty role. But Mani sir insisted on me. I worked hard and went on strict diet for two months to reduce my weight,” says Karthi.

Instant love potion Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari at the film promotion event | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

He was all praise for Maniratnam’s penchant for Tamil language. “Right from the title one could understand his love for the language. In the movie the hero writes short poems.”

Karthi turned emotional when he explained his bond with the city and turned nostalgic about his debut movie. Frail looking Aditi spoke fluently in Tamil and even sang ‘Vaan Varuvaan’ song from the movie with relative ease.

Apart from the star interaction, two trailers were also screened.

The video song of Azhagiye was received with thundering applause. When the actors arrived, they were accorded traditional welcome with ‘Poi-Kaal’ Kuthirai artistes leading them on to the stage.

After the stupendous success of ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’, ‘Katru Veliyidai’ is all set to grab the attention of the youth. The film’s music already has.