Actors Ben Affleck, Matt Damon offered to pay ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ staff for two weeks amid Hollywood strikes

September 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

In the recent episode of hisStrike Force Five’podcast, JimmyKimmel said Ben Affleck and Matt Damon offered to pay his staff for two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Ben Affleck (left) and Matt Damon | Photo Credit: AP

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has said that actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck offered to pay the salaries of Jimmy Kimmel Live staff writers amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Damon was ready to bury the hatchet over his long-standing fake feud with Kimmel to support the comedian, reported IndiaWire.

In the recent episode of his Strike Force Five podcast with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, Kimmel said,“Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks. A week each, they wanted to pay out from their own pockets to our staff.”

Calling them “good people for offering”, Kimmel said he turned down their offer saying “it wasn’t their responsibility to do so.” Launched recently, the proceeds of the Spotify show Strike Force Five goes to the employees of the late night shows The Late Showwith Stephen ColbertThe Tonight ShowStarring Jimmy FallonJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

In the Strike Force Five show, the comedians offer their perspective on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes; the series is set to run for at least 12 episodes with each host taking turns to moderate the panel.

