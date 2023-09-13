ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian get married

September 13, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The two actors will also be next seen together in S Jayakumar’s cricketing drama ‘Blue Star,’ that is produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions banner

The Hindu Bureau

Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan

Tamil actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tied the knot on Wednesday at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli.

The event was a close-knit affair, attended by friends and family, with the couple expected to host a reception later this weekend.

Ashok and Keerthi will also be next seen together in S Jayakumar’s cricketing drama Blue Star, that is produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions banner. The film also stars Shanthnu, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel and Lizzie Antony, among others.

Ashok Selvan, who made his debut in films with Soodhu Kavvum in 2013, has since starred in several successful films such as Thegidi, Sila Samayangalil, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal, Oh My Kadavule and the recent hit Por Thozhil. Meanwhile, Keerthi, who is the daughter of actor-politician Arun Pandian and his wife wife Vijaya Pandian, made her debut with adventure film Thumbaa, and then received praise for her role in Anbirkiniyal,the Tamil remake of Helen.

