Actor Zachary Levi endorses Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections

The actor initially supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before his withdrawal from the race

Published - September 30, 2024 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard campaign for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a moderated discussion with actor Zachary Levi in Dearborn Michigan, U.S.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard campaign for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a moderated discussion with actor Zachary Levi in Dearborn Michigan, U.S. | Photo Credit: Rebecca Cook

Actor Zachary Levi, known for his role in Shazam!, has made headlines by endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Levi, who initially supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before his withdrawal from the race, made a surprise appearance at a Trump rally in Michigan over the weekend.

“I grew up in a family that was Christian conservative,” Levi shared, reflecting on his political journey. He explained how his parents shifted from being Kennedy Democrats to Reagan Republicans, which shaped his own political views. Levi expressed his initial support for Kennedy, calling him “the real deal” and lamenting his exit from the race. However, he now believes Trump is the best candidate to address the country’s issues, according to Deadline.

“We live in a very broken [world]… hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff,” Levi stated. He emphasized his belief that Trump, with the backing of RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, is the leader to “make [the country] great again.”

Following Kennedy’s suspension, Levi’s endorsement adds to the list of high-profile figures supporting Trump. The former president, seeking a second term, recently declared that there would be no third debate, focusing instead on his campaign alongside running mate JD Vance.

