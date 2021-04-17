Actor Vivek, a green warrior who targeted to plant one crore saplings

Vivekh during a recent ‘Green Kalam’ event

17 April 2021 13:06 IST

He had launched the ‘Green Kalam’ project, a massive tree planting drive, in 2011 and had planted nearly 33.23 lakh saplings so far

Actor Vivekh was known for his environmental activism as much as his acting prowess. He had taken up tree planting as his life mission in deference to the wishes of his friend and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam to campaign against global warming.

He had launched ‘Green Kalam’ project, a massive tree planting drive, in 2011 and had planted nearly 33.23 lakh saplings so far and had targeted to plant one crore trees through Sai Prasanna Foundation that he had started in his son’s name. Vivek had travelled extensively across the State and spread awareness about global warming and environmental protection particularly among the student community.

This staunch follower of Dr.Kalam was also involved in planting saplings through various initiatives of other organisations. One of his recent tree plantation activities was at the premises of Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Government Estate in December last year.

Vivekh with former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam

Recalling about his association with the late actor, V.Anandakumar, nodal officer, TNGMSSH, said “He called me one evening in September last year to appreciate my work to fight COVID-19 and was in constant touch. He immediately agreed to our invitation to the inauguration of Miyawaki urban forest at Omandurar estate. He was an enthusiastic and down-to-earth person and always ready to be part of tree plantation drives.”

His activism did not stop with tree plantation alone. Vivekh was also involved in health awareness campaigns, including against dengue, after his son died of a dengue complication, he said.

Noting that the actor took up Dr.Kalam’s dream as his life’s mission, V.Ponraj, scientific advisor to Dr.Kalam said “Dr.Kalam had casually asked him to campaign against global warming through his movies. I was also part of the inauguration of ‘Green Kalam’ project. Vivek would have planted about 50 lakh saplings through various initiatives. He truly lived up to Swami Vivekananda’s words on dreams- ‘Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea’.”

He may have been an actor by profession. But Vivek is seen more as a green warrior and environment ambassador who inspired many people to plant and celebrate trees, said Mr.Ponraj.