ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana laid to rest

August 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Spandana passed away in Bangkok due to a massive cardiac arrest on August 7

The Hindu Bureau

Spandana | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat in Bengaluru on August 9, Wednesday. Spandana passed away at the age of 44 in Bangkok on August 7 due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Spandana’s mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru late night on August 8. She was on a holiday with family in Bangkok. Politicians and celebrities visited Spandana’s father and former ACP B.K. Shivaram’s residence in Malleswaram to pay their final respect.

The likes of Shivarajkumar, cousin of Vijay, Yash, V. Ravichandran, Dhruva Sarja, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Sudharani, and Srinath were some of the noted personalities from the Kannada film industry to pay respect to Spandana. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also visited the residence and offered condolences to Vijay’s family.

The funeral proceedings began at 12.30 p.m., following which the body was taken to Harishchandra Ghat. Spandana was laid to rest at around 4 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US