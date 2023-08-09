August 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat in Bengaluru on August 9, Wednesday. Spandana passed away at the age of 44 in Bangkok on August 7 due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Spandana’s mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru late night on August 8. She was on a holiday with family in Bangkok. Politicians and celebrities visited Spandana’s father and former ACP B.K. Shivaram’s residence in Malleswaram to pay their final respect.

The likes of Shivarajkumar, cousin of Vijay, Yash, V. Ravichandran, Dhruva Sarja, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Sudharani, and Srinath were some of the noted personalities from the Kannada film industry to pay respect to Spandana. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also visited the residence and offered condolences to Vijay’s family.

The funeral proceedings began at 12.30 p.m., following which the body was taken to Harishchandra Ghat. Spandana was laid to rest at around 4 p.m.