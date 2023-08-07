ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies due to cardiac arrest

August 07, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Spandana was on a vacation with family in Bangkok. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Bengaluru on August 8

The Hindu Bureau

Spandana | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Spandana, wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was on a vacation with family in Bangkok. Spandana’s mortal remains will be brought back to Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8.

Spandana and Vijay Raghavendra tied the knot on August 26, 2007, and the couple has a son named Shourya. Her death has come 19 days before the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary. According to reports, low BP is said to have caused the cardiac arrest.

Spandana, daughter of retired ACP BK Shivaram, is a BBA graduate. Spandana had essayed a cameo in V Ravichandran’s 2016 film Apoorva. She had bankrolled Vijay’s Kismat (2018), a remake of Malayalam’s Neram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US