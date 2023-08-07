Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies due to cardiac arrest

August 07, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Spandana, wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was on a vacation with family in Bangkok. Spandana’s mortal remains will be brought back to Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8.

Spandana and Vijay Raghavendra tied the knot on August 26, 2007, and the couple has a son named Shourya. Her death has come 19 days before the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary. According to reports, low BP is said to have caused the cardiac arrest.

Spandana, daughter of retired ACP BK Shivaram, is a BBA graduate. Spandana had essayed a cameo in V Ravichandran’s 2016 film Apoorva. She had bankrolled Vijay’s Kismat (2018), a remake of Malayalam’s Neram.

