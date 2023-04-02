Actor Vijay joins instagram

April 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

“Hello Nanbas and Nanbis,” is the caption of actor Vijay’s first Instagram post. The actor joined the photo and video sharing application on April 2 and posted a photo of himself in a white shirt with a black jacket.

The actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo which is set for release on October 19, 2023. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Vijay was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna

