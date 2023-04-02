ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Vijay joins instagram

April 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Vijay was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s ‘Varisu’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna 

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vijay | Photo Credit: L. Srinivasan

“Hello Nanbas and Nanbis,” is the caption of actor Vijay’s first Instagram post. The actor joined the photo and video sharing application on April 2 and posted a photo of himself in a white shirt with a black jacket.

The actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo which is set for release on October 19, 2023. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Vijay was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US