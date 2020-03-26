Actor Vijay is social distancing along with Malavika Mohanan and team ‘Master’

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had a private audio launch recently, due to the coronavirus spread, with a hope that the film could release in April as scheduled.

However, with the 21-day lockdown, that looks unlikely at the moment, with the release of the film’s trailer also postponed.

But it does look like the Master team are keeping in touch during this self-isolation period. Master heroine Malavika Mohanan shared a post on Twitter along with a picture of Vijay, composer Anirudh Ravichander and co-producer Jagdish on a group video call, writing, “Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! How we hang out when we can’t really hang out..Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you?”

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

The actor had earlier urged people to stay at home, by sharing a picture of her holding a placard that read, “#IStayHome for my Mom & Dad,” and writing, “The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. #stayhome #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor”

The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. #stayhome #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor pic.twitter.com/vspHY7oEQE — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 24, 2020

Vijay hasn’t posted any message on social media yet, since his speech at the Master launch, and with fans expecting him to spread awareness on the coronavirus outbreak, there could be a video from the actor shortly.