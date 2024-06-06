Actor Toni Collette joins Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ series

Actor Toni Collette is a new addition to the cast of Netflix’s limited series Wayward.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Variety, Collette will appear in the series alongside Mae Martin as well as Sarah Gadon, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, and Josh Close.

The series is touted to be a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the troubled teen industry and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exact details of the characters have not been disclosed yet, but Collette will play the character Leanne in Wayward.

Collette is a five-time Emmy Award nominee, winning the award for best actress in a comedy series for the Showtime show United States of Tara. She also won a Golden Globe for that show in 2010. Her other TV roles include the Netflix series Unbelievable, for which she received both a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination, as well as the Netflix thriller series Pieces of Her.

She has also appeared in shows like The Staircase and The Power.

In film, Collette was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Sixth Sense and received a Golden Globe nod for Little Miss Sunshine. Her recent credits include Knives Out and Nightmare Alley.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.