Actor Toni Collette joins Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ series

The cast of the series includes Mae Martin, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, and Josh Close

Published - June 06, 2024 12:45 pm IST

ANI
Toni Collette (Margot Cleary) in a still from ‘The Power’

Toni Collette (Margot Cleary) in a still from ‘The Power’ | Photo Credit: Katie Yu/Prime Video

Actor Toni Collette is a new addition to the cast of Netflix’s limited series Wayward.

As per Variety, Collette will appear in the series alongside Mae Martin as well as Sarah Gadon, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, and Josh Close.

The series is touted to be a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the troubled teen industry and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

Exact details of the characters have not been disclosed yet, but Collette will play the character Leanne in Wayward.

Collette is a five-time Emmy Award nominee, winning the award for best actress in a comedy series for the Showtime show United States of Tara. She also won a Golden Globe for that show in 2010. Her other TV roles include the Netflix series Unbelievable, for which she received both a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination, as well as the Netflix thriller series Pieces of Her.

She has also appeared in shows like The Staircase and The Power.

In film, Collette was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Sixth Sense and received a Golden Globe nod for Little Miss Sunshine. Her recent credits include Knives Out and Nightmare Alley.

English cinema / World cinema / television

