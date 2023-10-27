Actor Taron Egerton to lead crime thriller movie ‘She Rides Shotgun’

October 27, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

British actor Taron Egerton will feature in an upcoming crime thriller movie titled She Rides Shotgun.

Based on the novel of the same name by acclaimed crime author Jordan Harper, the new movie will be directed by Nick Rowland.

According to Variety, the film has been granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement and will begin principal production in early 2024.

Egerton, best known for starring in movies such as Kingsman series, Rocketman, Tetrisand the series Black Bird, will play Nate, a recently-released felon who has made a number of dangerous enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After he finally gets out of jail, he vows to make a fresh start, which means cutting off the powerful gang he was working for behind bars. When they vow to get revenge by coming after his family, Nate goes on the run with the 11-year-old daughter he hardly knows, Polly.

"As they go on a desperate ride to shake off Nate’s enemies, Polly must learn to survive – and Nate watches her transform from a timid girl into an impressive force. Meanwhile, her ex-con father learns to love unconditionally," the official plotline read.

She Rides Shotgun hails from Black Bear and Fifth Season. The screenplay has been penned by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski with revisions by Rowland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.