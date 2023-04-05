Actor Swastika Mukherjee lodges police complaint against co-producer for sending threat mails

April 05, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Popular Bengali film actor Swastika Mukherjee, who was recently seen in the Hindi movie Qala, has lodged a complaint with the police against Sandip Sarkar, the co-producer of her upcoming film Shibpur, and his associates, including one Ravish Sharma, for allegedly sending her threatening emails, a police official said on Wednesday.

The producer and his associates in their alleged threat emails reportedly asked her to "cooperate" with them, he said quoting the complaint.

Swastika in her complaint lodged at the Golf Green police station in the city also alleged that the co-producer of the yet-to-be-released film and his accomplices have threatened to leak her morphed "nude pictures" on pornography websites, he said.

"We are looking into the matter," a police officer of Golf Green Police Station said. The police are trying to get in touch with the accused co-producer, who is currently based in the United States, he added.

Calls made by PTI to Swastika's phone number went unanswered.