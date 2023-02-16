Actor Swara Bhasker married to politician Fahad Ahmad

February 16, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she is married to politician Fahad Ahmad.

The couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony with friends and family.

The Bollywood star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.

Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film "Jahaan Chaar Yaar" (2022).