HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Swara Bhasker engaged to politician Fahad Ahmad

The actor shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha

February 16, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

PTI
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she is engaged to politician Fahad Ahmad.

The Bollywood star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.

Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film "Jahaan Chaar Yaar" (2022).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.