Sushma Nair: ‘I started off with costume designing’

Sushma Nair is an actor and a fashion designer. She started off as a designer and has won accolades in the world of fashion. She won the designer of the year award at VIE Fashion Week Dubai 2019 and the Entrepreneur Award by South Indian Women Achievers Award 2019. Her label is called Something By Sushma.

Born in Chennai, Sushma today is a familiar face on Sun TV where she is seen in the serials such as Sumangali and Nayagi. Having studied in Bengaluru, Sushma can speak fluent Kannada and has acted in Kannada films. “It was my second language,” she says.

Acting, Sushma says, started by fluke. “I started off with costume designing. My friend was asked to design costumes for the Kannada film Gudugudiya Sedhi Nodu (2018). She had other commitments and asked me to take it up. The director liked my work and I was roped in as the costume designer for the film,” shares Sushma, who also faced the camera for Gudugudiya...

“This also was by chance. An artiste who was supposed to act did not turn up on that particular day and the team made me stand in front of the camera,” laughs Sushma, who portrays a 15-year-old.

She has acted in the yet-to-be-released Brhamaka and Rhymes. In the former she plays a second lead and in the latter the lead. “Rhymes was set for a May 2020 release, but due to the pandemic, the release has been postponed”.

Now Sushma looks forward to expanding her boundaries in Malayalam films “Due to the lockdown the projects are stalled. But, yes, doors are definitely opening,” says the actor.

Will she quit designing if her career as an actor keeps her busy? “I am passionate about acting and designing and will try and balance both as long as possible,” says Sushma, who is fluent in speaking Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, English, Hindi and Marathi.