Actor Sudheer Babu shares home workout video series, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

20 March 2020 13:59 IST

Through a five-part series, he emphasises on the need to stay fit and build immunity

Actor Sudheer Babu is among the fittest in the Telugu film industry and often, on social media, he has been asked by his fans to post workout videos. “But I haven’t had the time,” says the actor. Until now, when film shootings across the country have come to a grinding halt.

Since most of us are increasingly working from home and practising social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Sudheer felt the time is right to share fitness videos. “When we are home and not moving around enough, we burn fewer calories. It’s important to take up some activity or the other. Gyms are shut, so I thought I’ll share videos of how to do a few bodyweight exercises and use easy-to-find props at home,” says the actor.

An image from Sudheer Babu's video

The first video uploaded on Thursday is a ‘chest and biceps’ routine that requires a warm up and a set of exercises — flat chest press, incline chest press, decline chest press, chest press using a ball, reverse palm push-ups, bicep curls and bicep concentration curls. His step-by-step demonstrations teaches the right form to avoid injuries. In addition, he suggests a cardio regimen too.

The second video Sudheer shared on Friday morning targeted ‘back and triceps’ with back extension, rows, superman, pull ups, tricep dips, extensions and diamond push-ups.

If push-ups are easy for you, Sudheer shows how you can step up the intensity using a backpack for increased resistance.

The next three days, Sudheer will be uploading exercise regimens for shoulder and abs, legs and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

Fitness is a way of life for Sudheer. He talks about having been diligent with his regimens for years, with a 45 to 60-minute duration. For his next film, the action thriller V directed by Indraganti Mohanakrishna and co-starring Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas, he tweaked his fitness routine to be “more agile and stronger.”

V, initially scheduled to release during Ugadi, has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sudheer Babu in a still from ‘V’

Sudheer has a word of caution for those who’ve stocked up on junk food. He believes that good bodies are made both at the gym and in the kitchen, and says, “Chocolates and candies are bad any day, even on normal days when you go out to work or are regular with your gym sessions. While spending more time at home, one needs to cut down on needless carbs.”

(The videos can be viewed on Sudheer Babu’s channel on YouTube)